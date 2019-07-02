Young Rangers Fan Pens Note to Angels After Monday Tragedy

A young baseball fan whose father planned to take her to first Rangers game Monday put pen to paper and wrote a note to the Angels when she found out the game was postponed due to Tyler Skaggs' death.

The girl wrote a note to the Angels that said, "I am sorry that your friend is gone and you can't play today," her father shared in a tweet.

Authorities found Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead in a hotel room at the Hilton in Southlake Monday afternoon, police said. Skaggs' cause of death has not been determined, but Southlake police said they did not suspect foul play.

Brandon West, the girl's father, added in the tweet, "It's amazing to see the kindness in kids' hearts, while not fully understanding the situation."

The Rangers said Monday's game would be made up at a date to be determined. Tuesday night's game will by played a scheduled. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.