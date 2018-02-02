The NBC 5 Today team is in search of the perfect Super Bowl appetizer, and our viewers came through with dishes made using the much-hyped Instant Pot. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Instant Pot Super Bowl Appetizers You Need to Try

This weekend kitchens across North Texas will be bustling with activity ahead of Super Bowl Sunday watch parties.

And for some, that means becoming a full-on "pothead."

Before you go there, you should know that's the term popping up in Facebook community groups for fans of the Instant Pot — which is hyped up to be something of a cooking miracle for the casual chef in need of a quick meal.

And thankfully, our NBC 5 viewers came through with Instant Pot recipes that are perfect for your last-minute Super Bowl cook off.

We tried them, each with varying levels of success (admittedly).

Instant Pot Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip

Source: Adventures of a Nurse



Ingredients

• 1 pound chicken breast

• 1 packet ranch dip

• 1 cup hot sauce

• 1 stick butter

• 16 oz cheddar cheese

• 8 oz cream cheese

Was it good? Two thumbs up from Deborah



Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tacos

Source: Marc Fein

Ingredients

• 1 pkg raw chicken

• 1 pkg taco seasoning

• 1 jar salsa

Combine it all together, seal the pot and cook on high pressure for 13 minutes.



Was it good? Definitely.

Chamberlain's Steakhouse Prime Beef and Bison Meatballs

Source: Chef Richard Chamberlain

Serves 6

• 1 lb. ground beef (80/20)

• ½ lb. ground bison

• ½ seasoned bread crumbs

• ½ cup minced onions

• 1 egg

• ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

• 2 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 cups beef broth

• salt and fresh ground pepper

In a bowl combine beef, bison, breadcrumbs, onion, tarragon, smoked paprika, egg and season with salt and pepper.

Mix well and form into golf ball size meatballs. Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium high heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Place meatballs in instant pot with broth. Steam for 5 minutes. remove and top with your favorite steak sauce or tomato sauce. Serve.

Chamberlain's Bacon and Lobster Deviled Eggs

Source: Chef Richard Chamberlain

Serves 6

• 12 large eggs

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• salt and fresh ground pepper

• smoked paprika

• 4 slices Applewood smoked bacon (cut into ¼ inch slices and cooked brown)

• 1 lobster tail (steamed and diced into ¼ inch pieces)

place raw eggs in instant pot with ¾ cup water. Steam for 5 minutes. place eggs in cold water and peel. With a knife, remove 1/8 inch from top and bottom of egg. scoop out yolk and place in bowl with mayonnaise, Dijon, vinegar, dash of paprika and season with salt and pepper. Place filling in a pastry bag and pipe into eggs. Top with bacon and lobster and serve.

Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

Source: Skinnytaste.com



4 chicken thighs, with the bone, skin removed

kosher salt and fresh pepper to taste

olive oil spray

1/2 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes (Tuttorosso my favorite!)

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons chopped basil or parsley for topping

Perfect Pressure Cooker Cheesecake

Source: Pressure Cooking Today



1 cup graham cracker cookie crumbs

2 tablespoons butter melted

FILLING

16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, room temperature

