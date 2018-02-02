You'll Win the Super Bowl With These Instant Pot Recipes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

You'll Win the Super Bowl With These Instant Pot Recipes

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Instant Pot Recipes for Super Bowl

    The NBC 5 Today team is in search of the perfect Super Bowl appetizer, and our viewers came through with dishes made using the much-hyped Instant Pot. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    This weekend kitchens across North Texas will be bustling with activity ahead of Super Bowl Sunday watch parties.

    And for some, that means becoming a full-on "pothead."

    Before you go there, you should know that's the term popping up in Facebook community groups for fans of the Instant Pot — which is hyped up to be something of a cooking miracle for the casual chef in need of a quick meal.

    And thankfully, our NBC 5 viewers came through with Instant Pot recipes that are perfect for your last-minute Super Bowl cook off.

    We tried them, each with varying levels of success (admittedly).

    Instant Pot Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip

    Source: Adventures of a Nurse

    Ingredients

    • 1 pound chicken breast
    • 1 packet ranch dip
    • 1 cup hot sauce
    • 1 stick butter
    • 16 oz cheddar cheese
    • 8 oz cream cheese

    Instant Pot Test: Buffalo Ranch Chicken DipInstant Pot Test: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip

    NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson took a viewer's Instant Pot recipe to the test ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

    Was it good? Two thumbs up from Deborah

    Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tacos

    Source: Marc Fein

    Ingredients

    • 1 pkg raw chicken
    • 1 pkg taco seasoning
    • 1 jar salsa

    Combine it all together, seal the pot and cook on high pressure for 13 minutes.

    Can the Instant Pot Make Super Bowl Tacos?Can the Instant Pot Make Super Bowl Tacos?

    Can the Instant Pot come through with Super Bowl tacos? NBC 5's Marc Fein had to find out.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

    Was it good? Definitely.

    Chamberlain's Steakhouse Prime Beef and Bison Meatballs

    Source: Chef Richard Chamberlain
    Serves 6

    • 1 lb. ground beef (80/20)
    • ½ lb. ground bison
    • ½ seasoned bread crumbs
    • ½ cup minced onions
    • 1 egg
    • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
    • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
    • 2 tablespoon olive oil
    • 2 cups beef broth
    • salt and fresh ground pepper

    In a bowl combine beef, bison, breadcrumbs, onion, tarragon, smoked paprika, egg and season with salt and pepper.
    Mix well and form into golf ball size meatballs. Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium high heat. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Place meatballs in instant pot with broth. Steam for 5 minutes. remove and top with your favorite steak sauce or tomato sauce. Serve.

    Chamberlain's Bacon and Lobster Deviled Eggs

    Source: Chef Richard Chamberlain
    Serves 6

    • 12 large eggs
    • ½ cup mayonnaise
    • 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
    • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
    • salt and fresh ground pepper
    • smoked paprika
    • 4 slices Applewood smoked bacon (cut into ¼ inch slices and cooked brown)
    • 1 lobster tail (steamed and diced into ¼ inch pieces)

    place raw eggs in instant pot with ¾ cup water. Steam for 5 minutes. place eggs in cold water and peel. With a knife, remove 1/8 inch from top and bottom of egg. scoop out yolk and place in bowl with mayonnaise, Dijon, vinegar, dash of paprika and season with salt and pepper. Place filling in a pastry bag and pipe into eggs. Top with bacon and lobster and serve.

    Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

    Source: Skinnytaste.com

    4 chicken thighs, with the bone, skin removed
    kosher salt and fresh pepper to taste
    olive oil spray
    1/2 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes (Tuttorosso my favorite!)
    1/2 cup diced onion
    1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
    1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
    1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
    1 bay leaf
    2 tablespoons chopped basil or parsley for topping

    Instructions: ONLINE


    Perfect Pressure Cooker Cheesecake

    Source: Pressure Cooking Today

    1 cup graham cracker cookie crumbs
    2 tablespoons butter melted
    FILLING
    16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
    1/2 cup sugar
    1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    2 eggs, room temperature

    Instructions: ONLINE

