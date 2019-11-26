XFL Shows Off Team-Specific Game Balls

We're getting our first look at the official game ball for the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

The ball, developed over the course of a year by the league and manufactured by Dallas-based Team Issue, isn't just any ordinary football.

It's red, like a traditional football, but has a color scheme that matches each team's primary scheme and includes the XFL logo and the league's "X-Pebble" grip technology that enables a tight spin on throws, and also allows ball carriers to enhance their ball security.

The points of each football are wrapped with 'X' marks in white and the team's primary color, in Dallas that appears to be a powder blue. This design allows receivers to track the ball easily.

The ball's circumference is 28 inches long by 21 inches short and weighs 14 to 15 ounces -- the same size as an NFL ball.

Ball production began in September after several rounds of testing and refining by quarterbacks and receivers.

Teams will get their first workout with the ball at minicamps in December.

The XFL opens its season in February. Games will be played at the retrofitted Globe Life Park in Arlington.