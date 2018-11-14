More than 100 Wounded Warriors received the red carpet treatment for the 14th annual Seats For Soldiers event in Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks are honoring soldiers who put their lives on the line so we can enjoy freedom here at home.

Wednesday night, the team recognized more than 100 Wounded Warriors in the 14th annual Seats For Soldiers event.

The military veterans took a charter flight from San Antonio to Dallas, ate dinner at Nick and Sam's then sat courtside at a Mavericks game.

"Every year I go to the Veterans parades and I hear, 'Thank you for your service.' It really does a lot, because not every soldier when they come home they get to hear that," said Ret. Army Master Sgt. Walter Taylor.

Taylor served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2011, he was shot in the face be a rocket-propelled grenade.

"I was focused. I was driven to get ready for the next deployment because that deployment was almost over. Now, since then, it's a little different," Taylor said.

Like many at the game, he's had numerous reconstructive surgeries at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

But Wednesday was about reflecting on all they've overcome as a team that everyone wants to win.