Woodson on Dak’s Cowboys Contract: 'Pay the Man'

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys Ring of Honor member Darren Woodson was very forthright on 'The Russillo Show' podcast when asked what the Cowboys should do with Dak Prescott and his contract, which is set to expire after the 2020 season.

“You’ve got to pay the man,” Woodson said. “I’m not a Dak apologist, because I don’t think he’s accurate enough with the football. I wish he could play four quarters of error-free football, but you’re not going to get that with Dak Prescott. You’re not. But what you are going to get is a leader of men. You’re going to get a guy who this (Cowboys) team firmly believes in.”

“When he’s on the sideline, they believe in him,” Woodson continued. “I can’t say the same thing about Tony Romo when he was here a few years ago. I can’t say that this team and these players thought, “Ok, well Romo’s going to bail us out,” or “we’re down by fourteen, Romo’s going to do this,” or “we’re up by fourteen, Romo’s not going to turn the ball over.” No, no, no. They didn’t believe. There is something about (Dak) in that locker room that they all rally behind.”

Woodson was not through with his praise of the 2016 NFL rookie of the year winner, and spoke about his expectations for Prescott in the years ahead.

“He has that “it” factor about him. And that’s the reason why Jerry is going to pay him,” Woodson said. “Jerry (Jones) understands who this guy is. Yeah, he has a lot of warts. But because of his confidence, because of his competitiveness, we’re going to be able to cover up those warts at some point and he’s going to be a championship quarterback.”

“I believe at some point, Dak Prescott will be a championship quarterback because he has the intangibles to do so.”