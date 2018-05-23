With Suspension Behind Him, Elliott Has High Expectations for 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
With Suspension Behind Him, Elliott Has High Expectations for 2018

By Pat Doney

Published 24 minutes ago

    With the 2017 season and all the potential distractions a six-game suspension brought with it behind Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys running back says he expects 2018 to be his best season yet.

    "I do, I definitely do," Elliott said. "I'm excited for this year and I definitely have high expectations for myself."

    The Cowboys were never able to recover from missing Elliott in 2017, and finished the season out of the playoffs with a 9-7 record. Now, with Zeke back and solely focused on football, his teammates are expecting more from the third-year running back.

    "With the emotional roller coaster he had last year, wondering if he was playing or not playing (each week), it takes a toll," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Having that freedom coming into this year, just being able to work, I know it's going to do wonders for him."

