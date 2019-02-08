Fort Worth's Will Rogers Coliseum to Host Last Rodeo Saturday

The 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo comes to a close this weekend, and along with it goes a 76-year tradition of the Will Rogers Coliseum playing host to the twice-daily rodeos that are often the event’s most popular draw. (Published 3 minutes ago)

The 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo comes to a close this weekend, and along with it goes a 76-year tradition of the Will Rogers Coliseum playing host to the twice-daily rodeos that are often the event’s most popular draw.

The 14,000-seat Dickies Arena, which is still under construction just a stone’s throw from the Coliseum, is set to open later this year.

It may take over for the Will Rogers, but it is not expected to replace it — at least not in the hearts and minds of multiple generations of cowboys and cowgirls from across the country.

"It is the smell it is the feel, the look, the lighting, the banners hanging from the ceiling," said Matt Brockman of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. "All of that just resonates. We all have those memories from childhood or from some point in our lives. No matter how old we get we still can remember those things. And that’s true here."

Dickies Arena debuts in November with two nights of concerts from George Strait. Tickets for the second show go on sale Friday. It will also host the first indoor rodeo on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

