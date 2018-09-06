When Sound System Fails, Pep Rally Turns Into Anthem Sing-Along

A packed gymnasium stood and waited for the National Anthem, but when the sound system failed, the audience made sure there was an anthem. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Homecoming season is alive and well in North Texas, that means homecoming parades, games, dances and pep rallies.

NBC 5 viewer Deanna Powell wanted us to know about the patriotism on display at Boswell High School's homecoming community pep rally Wednesday night.

As packed gymnasium stood and waited for the National Anthem, there was silence when something went wrong with the sound system.

Powell calls what happened next, "WONDERFUL."

We found the video (shown above) posted on Facebook by Keith Wanke.

Everyone started singing, and as the song went along, the volume rose, ending with a crescendo at the end and applause and cheering by all.

Powell, is the spouse of a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. "I have seen some amazing acts of patriotism but this one organic act has brought me to tears," she said. "We didn't grow up in Texas, but we are glad to call it home."

Well done Boswell High School, well done.

