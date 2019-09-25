Fans watch the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on October 6, 2018, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Football fans heading to the Red River Showdown will notice some changes at the Cotton Bowl stadium this year.

The 92,000-seat Cotton Bowl stadium will once again host the University of Texas Longhorns and University of Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The State Fair of Texas says the first major change concerns security. This year, Cotton Bowl Stadium will follow the NFL's policy on clear bags. Bags made of clear plastic must be no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or non-clear bags, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

There will be express lanes in place at each gate for fans who aren't bringing bags into the stadium.

The bag policy will also be in effect for two additional games — The State Fair Classic between Prairie View A&M University and Grambling State University on Sept. 28, and The State Fair Showdown between Southern University and Texas Southern University on Oct. 19.

After making it through security, game attendees won't have to go far to find something to drink. The Dallas Morning News reports the stadium will have 26 beer stands during the Red River Showdown and 10 beer stands for the other two games.

Debuting this year will be new, higher-quality video boards located at both end zones as well as a new ribbon board system. The video boards, installed by a company called ANC, will also be used during the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1.

"We are proud to continue investing in our home, Fair Park," said Mitchell Glieber, President of the State Fair of Texas.

