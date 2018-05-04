Week One in the Books for the Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings continue to get ready for the season. Friday they held their annual media day and discussed why they are so excited about the upcoming season. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Week One of Camp in the Books for Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings finished up week one of training camp with their annual media day at College Park Center in Arlington.



All players were on hand to address the media and discuss what's ahead for the season.



The Wings will open up preseason action Monday, May 7 against the New York Liberty and take on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 8.



Fans will get their first chance to see the Wings in action when they host the Las Vegas Aces in preseason action May 13 at College Park Center in Arlington.



Dallas will tip off the regular season Friday, May 18 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury.

