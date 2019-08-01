Watch the Dallas Cowboys Practice for FREE in Frisco

Cowboys center Travis Frederick at training camp in Oxnard, California on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to gear up for the 2019 season, you have a chance to watch the team practice later this month.

The best part about this... IT'S FREE!

Dallas Cowboys fans (or foes) can head out to The Star in Frisco for one of five practices that will be free and open to the public.

The practices will be held on August 20, 21 and 22 at 11 a.m.

A second round of practices will be held on August 26 and 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Both admission and parking are free, but entry is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.