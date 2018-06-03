Warriors Take a 2-0 Lead Over Cavaliers in NBA Final

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are halfway to another parade.

Energized by the insertion of JaVale McGee into the starting lineup Sunday, they went on to a wire-to-wire 122-103 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry scored 33 points to lead five Warriors in double figures. Kevin Durant had 26 points, Klay Thompson 20, Shaun Livingston 10 and McGee added 12.

The Warriors shot 57.3 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from deep, while limiting Cleveland to 41.6 percent overall and 33.3 percent beyond the arc.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: After an inconsistent performance in Game 1, Durant bounced back with a exceptional performance in Game 2.

Durant’s line: 26 points (10-of-14 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 beyond the arc, 4-of-4 from the line), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. He played 38 minutes and finished a team-best plus-24.

OF NOTE: Curry was 9-of-17 beyond the arc, his nine 3-pointers surpassing Ray Allen (eight) for the all-time record for 3-pointers in a Finals game.

TURNING POINT: After the Cavaliers pulled within four, 40-36, on a 3-point play by Kevin Love with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter, the Warriors responded with an 11-2 run, taking a 51-38 lead on a McGee dunk with 3:31 left in the quarter.

The Warriors took a 59-46 lead into halftime.

The Cavs rallied in the third quarter, getting within five before the Warriors closed the quarter with an 8-3 burst to take a 90-80 lead into the fourth.

Cleveland got no closer than 11 over the final 10 minutes.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) was listed as probable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff. G Klay Thompson (L lateral leg contusion) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff. F Andre Iguodala (L lateral leg contusion) was listed as doubtful and downgraded to out prior to tipoff.

Cavaliers: No injuries listed.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Tipoff is set for 6:05 p.m. Pacific.