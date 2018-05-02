Von Miller to be Honored by DeSoto ISD

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will be honored by DeSoto ISD on Friday.

Denver Broncos linebacker and DeSoto High School alumnus Von Miller will be inducted into the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor on Friday at DeSoto High School. Miller will be one of four individuals recognized at the ceremony, the district announced Wednesday.

Miller graduated from DeSoto High School in 2007 and went on to play college football at Texas A&M, before the Broncos made him the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The 29-year-old was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 and is a six-time Pro Bowler. Miller hasn't missed a regular season start since 2013 and last season led the Broncos with 10 sacks.

He has also donated football equipment, back-to-school supplies and more to DeSoto ISD.

Miller will be joined Friday by three women who are being honored with the school district's Distinguished Service Award - Dr. Cheryl Ensley, Mayor Curtistene McCowan and Jan McDaniel.

Ensley has held various roles in DeSoto ISD for years, ranging from assistant principal to assistant superintendent.

McCowan, who was elected as mayor in 2016, already has a middle school named for her and became the first African-American elected to public office in DeSoto when she earned a place on the city's school board in 1990.

And McDaniel, a retired teacher, spent 32 of 47 years teaching in DeSoto ISD and launched the dual credit Spanish program at Desoto High School.