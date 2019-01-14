UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's Perfect-10 Floor Routine Goes Viral

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi put on a crowd-thumping floor routine Saturday in Anaheim, California, and video of the performance went viral on the internet. (Published Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019)

UCLA Bruin Katelyn Ohashi put together a show-stopping gymnastics floor routine Saturday in Anaheim, and video of the performance was viewed over 9 million times within 24 hours of being posted, with even Sen. Kamala Harris posting the performance on her Twitter.

"This is fantastic. Congratulations," Harris said to the 20-year-old on the social media platform, with the gymnast responding by telling the California senator, "I got you with tickets too any time!!"

Ohashi, the 2018 NCAA floor champion, earned a perfect score from the judges for her energetic and crowd-energizing routine. The Bruin danced, jumped, tumbled and split to sounds heavily influenced by Michael Jackson, but the soundtrack of the routine was probably best described as the constant cheers from the crowd on hand.

Ohashi appeared to be having fun, and her teammates, coaches and crowd celebrated her perfect 10 score.

With video of the floor routine having been viewed more than 9 million times in the first 24 hours since UCLA gymnastics posted the performance to its Twitter account, one would imagine millions of people agree with the judges' scoring.