Varsity esports has come to The University of Texas at Arlington.

The varsity-level program kicks off this fall. The 15-player team will be led by newly appointed coach Drew Boehm.

The UTA team will compete in team-based multiplayer video games like Overwatch, League of Legends and Rocket League during its inaugural season.

The first major competitive event will be the Battle4Texas, scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22 in Arlington.

Sixteen teams from across the state will battle in the first-ever collegiate tournament hosted by UTA at Esports Stadium Arlington. The teams will play Overwatch and compete for a share of a $10,000 scholarship.

Esports is not new to UTA. The UTA Esports Club was founded in 2011 and has enjoyed immense success during its time on campus. The club won the 2017 Heroes of the Dorm National Championship, one of the biggest tournaments in North America.

The UTA Esports Club calls itself "​a competitive and casual gaming community," and offers a more relaxed gaming experience than the varsity team. Students interested in the varsity team must try out and commit to practices, GPA requirements, and national competitions. These different opportunities allow students of various skill levels to take part in the esports program.