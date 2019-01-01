UT's Bevo Charges UGA's Uga Before Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo XV is introduced prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

In what could have been viewed as a sign of things to come on the football field in the first half, the University of Texas' mascot, Bevo, charged the University of Georgia's mascot, Uga, during a pregame meet-and-greet between the two animals at the Sugar Bowl Tuesday night.

Texas and Georgia squared off in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In a moment caught on camera before kickoff, Bevo, a longhorn, barreled through a metal barrier to charge the Uga, a bulldog, before he was restrained by his handlers.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Prior to the game, Bevo and Uga were photographed together with the caption "Pals."

Bevo's feelings clearly changed once the two entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.