UTA Head Coach Scott Cross and Staff Relieved of Duties - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

UTA Head Coach Scott Cross and Staff Relieved of Duties

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UTA Head Coach Scott Cross and Staff Relieved of Duties

    The University of Texas at Arlington Director of Athletics Jim Baker announced Monday afternoon they relieved Coach Scott Cross of his coaching duties.

    Baker also announced the University will not be bringing back associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

    “We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity,” said Baker. “In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.”

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices