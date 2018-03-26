UTA Head Coach Scott Cross and Staff Relieved of Duties

The University of Texas at Arlington Director of Athletics Jim Baker announced Monday afternoon they relieved Coach Scott Cross of his coaching duties.

Baker also announced the University will not be bringing back associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

“We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity,” said Baker. “In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.”