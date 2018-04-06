The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Athletics has named Chris Ogden as the University's new head men's basketball coach.



Ogden replaces Scott Cross who, along with all of his assistants, was fired by the university last month after finishing the season 21-13. Cross, who coached in Arlington for 12 seasons, compiled an overall record of 225-161. He led the Mavs to the best four seasons in program history and is a 2-time conference coach of the year. He was given a contract extension into the 2019-20 season in 2016 and reached a settlement on his outstanding contract earlier this month.



Ogden, a native of Seminole, Texas, played for head coach Rick Barnes and served on his staff for 13 seasons at both the University of Texas and the University of Tennessee. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach under head coach Chris Beard at Texas Tech.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris Ogden as the eighth head coach in UTA men's basketball program's nearly 60-year history," said UTA Director of Athletics Jim Baker.

During his 15 years on the basketball staffs at Texas, Tennessee and Texas Tech, he helped compile a 346-173 record for a .667 winning percentage. In 10 seasons as a full-time assistant coach he went 215-130 and registered a total of 32 victories over Associated Press top 25 ranked teams. He helped lead three programs to 11 total NCAA Tournament appearances, including three regional finals.

"I am extremely honored to serve as the head men's basketball coach at UT Arlington," said Ogden. "Having lived in Texas nearly my entire life, I have dreamed of having the opportunity to lead a program in my home state. UTA has an excellent reputation as a world-class institution in the dynamic Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. I look forward to continuing to build on the program Coach Scott Cross developed over the last decade. We will operate this program in a manner that our supporters, students and the administration expects -- with class, hard work and success on and off the court."

"Starting with his playing days as a youth in Seminole, Texas, Chris has been a winner. In high school, he was the Texas player of the year and led his team to a state championship game. As a player in college, he went to four straight NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four. As a coach, he has been to numerous NCAA Tournaments, recruited some of the country's top classes and developed several NBA first round draft picks," Baker said.

