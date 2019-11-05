Mason Fine couldn't be stopped Saturday. The North Texas quarterback threw seven touchdown passes in a 52-26 win over UTEP.

The "monster" performance was followed by a postgame news conference for the "ages."

Fine showed up in a dinosaur suit his parents bought him last year and nobody was happier about the purchase than Mean Green offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

"I told him I had an inflatable T-Rex costume in my closet right now," Fine said. "And he was, 'No way,' and Halloween is his favorite holiday so he was all giddy about, 'Hey maybe you should wear it to the press conference.'"

"The way it was I was looking straight down actually so I could only see people's feet or when they came up beside me so I couldn't see anyone's facial expressions out there," Fine said.

The "likes" and "retweets" of the video came at a furious pace on social media over the weekend. On Twitter alone, it has been seen nearly 900,000 times.

"I kind of had to mute my notifications on social media because I was having people at me and stuff like that," Fine said. "But it's awesome to see it gain good attention, good publicity for the university and kind of bring a good light to it."