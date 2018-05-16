UNT May Name New Dorm After "Mean" Joe Greene - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
UNT May Name New Dorm After "Mean" Joe Greene

    The board of regents for the University of North Texas will consider a proposal this week to name a new residence hall after "Mean" Joe Greene.

    The new 500-bed residence hall will sit at the corner of Avenue A and Eagle Drive on the southeast side of campus.

    The residence hall will be named "Joe Greene Hall."

    Greene is considered to be one of the best defensive linemen to ever play at UNT. he played football for the college from 1966 until 1968. The Pittsburgh Steelers then selected Greene with the fourth overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft.

    The UNT Board of Regents will discuss the proposal during their regular scheduled meeting on Thursday and Friday.

