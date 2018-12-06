UNT Inks Deal With PGA

When the PGA announced it was moving its headquarters to Frisco, the University of North Texas signed a deal designed to get students in the school's sports entertainment management department out of the classroom and onto the course. (Published 2 hours ago)

When the PGA of America announced it was moving its headquarters to Frisco, the sport of golf wasn't the only one to benefit. The University of North Texas signed a deal with pro golf's governing body designed to gets students out of the classroom and into the field.

UNT already has relationships with several DFW sports organizations, including the Dallas Cowboys. Bradon Barr spend five to six days a week at his internship in Frisco, just down the street from his UNT sports entertainment management home base.

“It's very rare to get an opportunity like this,” said Barr. “Especially with this organization."

The sports entertainment management major considers his experience at The Star in Frisco -- the Cowboys world headquarters -- invaluable experience for the field he someday wants a job in.

“When I first started with the program, my hopes and dreams were to be with the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “Did I ever think that was possible? Absolutely not."

An internship through UNT opened Barr’s eyes to the possibility. Opportunities which should grow, after the school this week signed an agreement with the PGA of America, which is moving its headquarters to Frisco.

“It's going to open up a plethora of opportunities for our students,” said Bob Heere, director of UNT’s sports entertainment management program. “But also our faculty, research, and opening up opportunity to their people as well."

The deal creates learning, branding and research, according to UNT. And it goes both ways. PGA members will also benefit from learning opportunities, according to a joint news release.

Heere said it’s another chance for students to experience the business side of sports, through a program which already has partnerships with not only the Cowboys, but several other DFW sports organizations, as well as Texas Motor Speedway.

“Sport organizations like to spend their money on the field. They like to spend it on players,” said Heere. “That means when they hire these people off the field, they want them to be ready."

Getting a job on the business side of sports is as much about what you know -- as who you know.

“It's a lot of hard work,” said Barr.

With experience, he feels he has a great head start. He’s thankful for his opportunity at The Star.

“They look for the best candidates. They're very picky,” he said. “I'm glad they chose me."