UIL Stiffens Rules After Explosion of Ejections in Sporting Events

New rule will force student-athletes to sit out if they are ejected from a game

By Michael Florek - The Dallas Morning News

Published 11 minutes ago

    The Dallas Morning News

    Last year, UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt promised to address the problem of bench-clearing brawls occurring in Texas high school sports.

    The UIL legislative committee just took its first step toward that.

    On Tuesday, it passed a rule that states players ejected from a game will be required to miss a minimum of his or her team's next game as well. In football, a player ejected will be required to miss a minimum of the following game's first half. It will not apply to ejections within the playing rules of the game, like targeting in football. The rule change won't have any effect on soccer since the sport's card system already abide by the rules.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

