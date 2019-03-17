2 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Players Robbed, Shot

Two football players from Texas A&M-Commerce were hospitalized after they were robbed and shot while on spring break in South Florida, the school said. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Two football players from Texas A&M-Commerce were hospitalized after they were robbed and shot while on spring break in South Florida, the school said.

A statement from the university said the athletics department learned of the incident on Saturday afternoon. The athletes are being treated at a Miami-area hospital.

Head football coach David Bailiff and Athletics Director Tim McMurray were on the way to Florida to be with the players, the statement said.

The school did not release the names of the victims or their conditions.