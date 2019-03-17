2 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Players Robbed, Shot: Officials - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Players Robbed, Shot: Officials

The student-athletes were on spring break in Florida

By Scott Gordon

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Two football players from Texas A&M-Commerce were hospitalized after they were robbed and shot while on spring break in South Florida, the school said.

    A statement from the university said the athletics department learned of the incident on Saturday afternoon. The athletes are being treated at a Miami-area hospital.

    Head football coach David Bailiff and Athletics Director Tim McMurray were on the way to Florida to be with the players, the statement said.

    The school did not release the names of the victims or their conditions.

      

