Two Rangers are Finalists for All-Star Game, Need Votes

Two Texas Rangers need your votes to make it to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Outfielder Joey Gallo and designated hitter Hunter Pence are finalists.

In order to make the team, fans must vote by Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m.

You can vote up to five times per day for your favorite players.

Rangers pitcher Mike Minor is expected to make the team as well, but fans don’t vote on pitchers.

To cast your All-Star ballot, click here.

The full rosters will be revealed Sunday.

The game is July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio.