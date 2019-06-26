Two Rangers are Finalists for All-Star Game, Need Votes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Two Rangers are Finalists for All-Star Game, Need Votes

In order to make the team, fans must vote by Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m.

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Rangers are Finalists for All-Star Game, Need Votes
    CSNPhilly.com

    Two Texas Rangers need your votes to make it to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

    Outfielder Joey Gallo and designated hitter Hunter Pence are finalists.

    In order to make the team, fans must vote by Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m.

    You can vote up to five times per day for your favorite players.

    Texas Rangers Unveil 2019 Ballpark Food

    Texas Rangers Unveil 2019 Ballpark Food
    NBC 5 Sports

    Rangers pitcher Mike Minor is expected to make the team as well, but fans don’t vote on pitchers.

    To cast your All-Star ballot, click here.

    The full rosters will be revealed Sunday.

    The game is July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices