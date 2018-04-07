Manfield Football Teams Come Together to Help Former Coach - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Manfield Football Teams Come Together to Help Former Coach

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Manfield Football Teams Come Together to Help Former Coach
    NBC 5 News

    On a day when many were trying to avoid going outside, two Mansfield football teams were set on going out in the frigid weather. Their reason was not to play each other on the field, but to help someone who spent years contributing to the game they love.

    Football players from both Mansfield High School and Lake Ridge High School teamed up to help fix up the home of Bob Havens, a former teacher and football coach in Mansfield.

    “Today we are just one big old team. But on the field it’s different,” said Chandler Rogers, a football player at Lake Ridge High School.

    “It’s cool to come somewhere near the school and where I live, and help someone who made such a big impact on Mansfield,” said Layton Ernst, a junior at Mansfield High School.

    Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Shootout With Police

    [NATL] Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Shootout With Police

    The Volusia County Sherriffs Office released bodycam video of a shootout between police and a man who shot his estranged wife in front of their children in 2016. The woman and her three children were rescued by police and the man was arrested.

    (Published Friday, April 6, 2018)

    The teams worked together painting the outside of the home, clearing debris and planting flowers.

    “That the kids would come out here on a day like this… it’s 35 degrees and rain, but they are out here. They’re just good kids,” said Havens.

    The City of Mansfield also had workers out helping with the clean-up.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices