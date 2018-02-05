They say everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that holds true, especially when it comes to football stadiums.

The Lone Star State is home to two of the biggest and most expensive stadiums in the country. Near Houston, the Katy Independent School District spent $70.3 million in their new digs. It can hold a crowd of 12,000 people.

Then you have Allen’s new stadium in Collin County. The price tag on that one: $60 million. Prosper is joining the fun too. The district is spending $48 million on its new facility.

Collin County will soon be home to yet another mega stadium, and this one is going to top the records. The finishing touches are being put on the new stadium in McKinney, and the district says things are moving along nicely.



The price to get the mega stadium complete, topping over $70 million.

Texas Sky Ranger flew overhead last week as construction workers added the finishing touches on the massive high school stadium. The turf is now in place, one of the final task on the completion list. We saw workers putting down the last couple of patches, and putting lines on the field.

At one point, according to the McKinney Independent School District, a major increase in cost forced them to make a decision on whether or not to scale back the scope of the stadium, or find a way to cover the extra expenses.

The district decided not to scale back, so they could deliver on a promise made to voters back in 2016. Now, with a more than $70 million price tag, McKinney’s new stadium is now considered one of the most expensive stadiums in the country.

It will seat 12,000 people. Only 7,000 could be seated in the old stadium. There is an attached event center. The stadium will feature a 55-foot-wide HD video screen, reportedly bigger than some screens in NFL stadiums.

The new stadium is set to open this spring with the hope of having the first event in May.