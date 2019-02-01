Try These Easy Super Bowl Party Recipes

The NBC 5 Today team is in search of the perfect Super Bowl appetizer, and our viewers came through with dishes made using the much-hyped Instant Pot. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Instant Pot Super Bowl Appetizers You Need to Try

Super Bowl Appetizer Recipes From Chef Tim Love

Superbowl Crock Pot Queso

Ingredients:

• 5 lbs of VELVEETA Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product

• 3 avocados (diced)

• 1 cup of sour cream

• 1 32oz can of RO*TEL diced tomatoes & green chilies, undrained 8 oz of grilled skirt steak seasoned with Chef Tim Love’s Steak Rub

Put all ingredients in a crock pot and heat until cheese melts, stirring occasionally.

Smoked Grilled Chicken Nachos

Ingredients:

• 1/2 lb of tortilla chips

• 8 oz chicken breast

• 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 pint of guacamole

• 1 pint of sour cream

• 1 pint of shaved jalapenos

• 1/4 oz peanut oil

• 1 lime (halved)

• Salt and pepper

Steps:

1. Use to a mallet to pound chicken until it is ¼ - ½ inch thick

2. Paint chicken with peanut oil

3. Season the chicken liberally with Chef Tim Love’s Poultry Rub

4. Grill on high for 3.5 minutes per side or until center reaches 165 degrees

5. Remove chicken from grill and dice

6. Take a baking sheet and layer with chips and cheese

7. Put the baking sheet back on to the grill and close to lid until cheese melts

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

Ingredients:

• 12 jalapenos (deseeded and stemmed)

• 1 medium white onion diced

• 7 ounces of lime juice

• 6 garlic cloves

• 1 cup of cilantro, chopped

• 1.5 cup of vegetable oil

Steps:

1. Season with salt

2. Puree all the ingredients and enjoy!

Avocados From Mexico Recipes

Classic Guacamole

• 4 ea. Avocados, halved, pitted, & peeled

• 1 T. lime juice

• 1 T. onion, minced

• 1 t. jalapeño, minced

• 1/4 t. salt

Steps:

In a large bowl, mash the avocados until chunky-smooth.

Fold in lime juice, onions, jalapeños, and salt until well combined.

Bacon Guacamole

• 5 Hass avocados skinless and seedless

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1/2 cup of white onion finely chopped

• 1 cup chopped tomato

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

• 1 pound of fried bacon

• 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Steps:

1. In a large bowl, place the avocados. Add lemon juice and mash avocados with a fork.

2. When you have a creamy texture, add the onion, tomatoes and coriander.

3. Cut the bacon into squares with scissors and put it in a hot skillet and cook over heat medium for 15 minutes or until golden. Drain excess fat and let cool.

4. Add bacon pieces to the guacamole and mix well.

5. Add garlic powder, pepper and salt to taste.

6. Mix well again and served with tortilla chips or crackers soda type.

Guacamole with Lime and Queso Fresco

• 1 ea. Avocado pitted, peeled, & diced

• 6 ea. cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 1 ea. Fresno chile, sliced

• 1 ea. basil leaf, finely chopped

• 1 t. lime juice 1 t. lime zest

• 1 t. lemon zest 1 t. orange zest

• 1/2 t. ginger, minced

• 1 olive oil

• Salt to taste

• Pepper to taste

• 1/2 c. queso fresco, crumbled

• 1 ea. green onion, finely chopped

Steps:

1. In a medium bowl, gently toss the avocados with the tomatoes, Fresno chiles, basil, lime juice, lime zest, lemon zest, orange zest, ginger, and olive oil until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Garnish with queso fresco and green onions.

Guacamole Dressing

• 2 ea. Avocados, halved, pitted, & peeled

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 2 T. lemon juice

• 2 T. onions, roughly chopped

• 1 T. cilantro, roughly chopped

• 1 ea. garlic cloves, roughly chopped

• 1/2 t. sugar

• Serrano chile, roughly chopped to taste

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.