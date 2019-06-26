President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will invite the U.S. women's national soccer team to the White House following this year's Women's World Cup — whether or not they win the mega sporting event.

But his attempt at extending a level of courtesy toward the women's team came with a dig at co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who said in a video clip shared on social media this month that "I'm not going to the f------- White House."

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets, at first tagging the wrong Twitter account for Rapinoe.

"We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose," Trump added. "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

The president also said that sports teams "love" coming to the White House.

Rapinoe said in an interview this month in Eight by Eight magazine that "no f---in' way will we be invited to the White House." She surmised that Trump doesn't invite teams that he knows will decline or "like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."