Troy Aikman and United Way Shatter Giving Tuesday Record

Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman talks about BigDGives, the United Way's fundraising efforts on Giving Tuesday, and he gives some advice to current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Troy Aikman Reflects on United Way's BigDGives, Has Advice for Dak Prescott

Hall of Fame quarterback and Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman set a lofty fundraising goal for Giving Tuesday and more than reached it.

As chairman of the annual campaign for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Aikman and his team decided they would unseat Charlotte, N.C., as the "Most Generous City in the Nation." Last year, Charlotte raised an impressive $7.2 million on Giving Tuesday.

Early numbers Tuesday evening show that the #BigDGives campaign has raised more than $22.7 million from nearly 400 individual donors and 26 corporations.

Also, 484,440 volunteer hours were logged on Giving Tuesday.

"I'm proud to be a North Texan and certainly proud of what's happened here on Giving Tuesday," Aikman told NBC 5's Meredith Land.

Aikman started his day bright and early in Dallas, making sandwiches for people in need.

"I was down there this morning, I was helping make sandwiches. We made 2,000 sandwiches, and I made about 100," Aikman said.

Aikman, who has lived in Dallas for almost 30 years, says he knows people will remember his days as a quarterback and his years in the broadcast booth, but he also wants to leave a legacy of giving.

"I've been proud of North Texas for a long, long time, but today is a good day," Aikman said.

It's not too late to help out. To make a Giving Tuesday contribution, visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/BigDGives.