Train to Be a Ninja Warrior!

Everybody wants to be an American ninja warrior. If that’s your dream, there are gyms popping up all across North Texas that are designed to get you ready to crack the daring obstacle course, and just have some fun.
Obstacle warriors in garland is one of a few gyms in North Texas inspired by NBC’s "American Ninja Warrior."
People can challenge themselves on a variety of obstacles, just like on the TV show, and we’re talking about the use of balance, flexibility, agility, and just overall strength to successfully crack the course.
There are obstacles for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, and you can go through the course alone or in a group.
Do you think you have what it takes? Check out this list of American Ninja Warrior-style gyms across the state.