Train to Be a Ninja Warrior!

"American Ninja Warrior" season 10 debuted on NBC last night. While grown-ups all over the world have taken to the ultra-obstacle course competition, kids are also getting in on the action. (Published Thursday, May 31, 2018)

Everybody wants to be an American ninja warrior. If that’s your dream, there are gyms popping up all across North Texas that are designed to get you ready to crack the daring obstacle course, and just have some fun.

Obstacle warriors in garland is one of a few gyms in North Texas inspired by NBC’s "American Ninja Warrior."

People can challenge themselves on a variety of obstacles, just like on the TV show, and we’re talking about the use of balance, flexibility, agility, and just overall strength to successfully crack the course.

There are obstacles for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, and you can go through the course alone or in a group.

Host, Ninja From American Ninja Warrior Discuss Upcoming Season

New obstacles and challenges are in store for the latest season of American Ninja Warrior. Matt Iseman and Grant McCartney are here to talk about the American Ninja Warrior craze that has made “ninja gyms” across the country and the episode recorded in Dallas. (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

Do you think you have what it takes? Check out this list of American Ninja Warrior-style gyms across the state.