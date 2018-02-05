Toyota Stadium in Frisco to Implement Clear Bag Policy

Beginning with FC Dallas' Major League Soccer regular season opener on Mar. 3, Toyota Stadium will implement a clear bag and purse policy for all events and concerts, February 5, 2018.

The policy is intended to provide a safer fan experience and to reduce wait times to get into the venue. The policy will be similar to those at other D/FW sports facilities and venues.

Approved bags include:



Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 14” x 6” x 14” (clear, plastic tote bags are currently available for purchase at the FC Dallas Team Store).

Small clutch purses or crossbody bags (with or without straps) that are no larger than 5.5” x 8.5”.

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Credentialed media and staff, team personnel and credentialed guests will not be subject to the bag restrictions but will continue to enter at the designated stadium checkpoints where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections.

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items. Please email CustomerService@FCDallas.com to get special clearance for medically-necessary items.

Bags that are no longer approved will include:



Backpacks

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Computer cases

Coolers

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Luggage

Opaque purses exceeding 5.5” x 8.5”

Oversized tote bags and mesh bags

Seat cushions with backs

Tinted or printed pattern plastic bags

For more information, click here.

