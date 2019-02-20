Toyota Stadium Kicks Off New Dishes, New Menu - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Toyota Stadium Kicks Off New Dishes, New Menu

By Evan Anderson

Published 2 hours ago

    Toyota Stadium in Frisco is kicking off new menu options as the season gets underway.

    Chef Rex Turner, Executive Chef is sharing his Chimichurri Sauce:

    Ingredients

    2 tbsp red wine vinegar

    1 tsp Mexican oregano

    1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

    1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

    Pinch of cumin

    1 bunch chopped cilantro

    1/2 bunch chopped parsley

    Kosher salt to taste

    Black pepper to taste

    Instructions

    1. Chop the cilantro and parsley into small pieces

    2. Add rest of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper

