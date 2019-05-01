Top Lines Help Stars Even Series With Blues at 2-2

The Dallas Stars celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 1, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The Stars' top two lines contributed to all of Dallas' goals in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night that evened the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Entering the second period leading 2-1, the Stars took control -- tacking on two goals to build a commanding 4-1 lead. First, John Klingberg scored off a cross-ice pass from Tyler Seguin and later, Roope Hintz tallied his fifth goal of the postseason, on a feed from captain Jamie Benn.

St. Louis got on the board first when Jason Dickinson was called for a first period penalty, and the Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko scored on the ensuing power play. Dickinson made up for it though, tying the game at 1-1 later in the period, with his third goal of the postseason.

Jason Spezza scored on a Stars' power play with just 52 seconds left in the first, to give Dallas a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Robert Thomas scored the Blues' second goal with just over six minutes to go in the third.

The game got a little bit chippy at the end of the second period, when David Perron hit Stars goalie Ben Bishop with his stick as he skated by behind the net late in the second period.

Benn responded by tapping Blues netminder Jordan Binnington with his stick as the clock expired at the end of the second. Binnington proceeded to shove Benn and was called for a double minor penalty, while Benn was sent to the box for two minutes.

Game 5 of the series is Friday at 8:30 p.m. on NBCSN.