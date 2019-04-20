Top Line Leads Stars to 3-2 Series Edge Over Predators

Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal against Pekka Rinne #35 the Nashville Predators during the second period of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dallas' top line scored three goals in the second period, and Jason Dickinson added two more, to lead the Stars to a 5-3 win and a 3-2 series edge over the Predators Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

With the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play, the Stars' top line took over in the second period. Forty seconds into the frame, Alexander Radulov scored to give Dallas a 2-1 lead. Radulov added his second of the game seven minutes later to put the Stars in front 3-1.

Ryan Johansen answered for Nashville to make it a one-goal game with just over 10 minutes to go in the period, but Tyler Seguin responded for the Stars to make it 4-2 Dallas after two periods.

Captain Jamie Benn assisted on all three Dallas goals in the second.

Jason Dickinson scored the Stars' first and fifth goals, in the first and third periods, respectively. For the Predators, Rocco Grimaldi continued to frustrate the Stars, tallying his third goal of the series, and Kyle Turris added his first.

Game 6 of the series will be Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, but the start time has not been determined.

Before the start of Game 5, the NHL announced that Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop was one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the top netminder in the league. The other two finalists are Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders.