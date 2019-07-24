Top 24 Storylines for Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 24 Storylines for Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Cowboys training camp starts July 27

By Pat Doney

Published 6 minutes ago

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 5, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dallas Cowboys training camp opens Saturday and NBC 5 Sports will be in Oxnard, California throughout. In the meantime, NBC 5's Pat Doney put together 24 things to watch for when the Cowboys hit the field for the first time this season.

    No. 24: The Offensive Line Shuffle

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Offensive Line ShuffleCowboys Camp Storylines: Offensive Line Shuffle

    The Dallas Cowboys depart for training camp in Oxnard, California on July 24. NBC 5's Pat Doney is counting down the days with the top 24 storylines the team faces this summer. Up first: the offensive line.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    No. 23: Backup Quarterback

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Backup QuarterbackCowboys Camp Storylines: Backup Quarterback

    Pat Doney is counting down the days until Dallas Cowboys training camp. Storyline No. 23 is the battle for backup quarterback between Mike White and Cooper Rush.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    No. 22: Can Zeke Get Even Better?

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Can Zeke Get Even Better?Cowboys Camp Storylines: Can Zeke Get Even Better?

    As NBC 5's Pat Doney continues to count down the days until Cowboys training camp, he wonders if Ezekiel Elliott can play even better than he already has. It's storyline No. 22.

    (Published 53 minutes ago)

    No. 21: Byron Jones

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Byron JonesCowboys Camp Storylines: Byron Jones

    Byron Jones entering the final year of his rookie contract is Pat Doney's storyline No. 21 to watch during Cowboys training camp. Pro Football Focus rated rated Jones as fifth best cornerback in NFL in 2018, but he could start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    No. 20: Pass Rush

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Pass RushCowboys Camp Storylines: Pass Rush

    Last season the Cowboys' pass rush, led by Demarcus Lawrence, was solid. This year, the Cowboys think the addition of Robert Quinn can help them improve, and it's Pat Doney's No. 20 storyline of Cowboys training camp.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    No. 19:Defensive Backs Coach Kris Richard

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Kris RichardCowboys Camp Storylines: Kris Richard

    Defensive backs coach Kris Richard had a big impact on the Cowboys secondary in his first season with the team. What he can do with the unit in his second year is storyline No. 19 to watch at training camp in July.

    (Published 33 minutes ago)

    No. 18: Who's Backing Up Zeke?

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Who's Behind Zeke?Cowboys Camp Storylines: Who's Behind Zeke?

    Ezekiel Elliott has had more than 1,000 touches in his first three seasons. If he is going to have a long career, that number needs to start to come down, says Pat Doney. Who's behind Zeke is training camp storyline No. 18.

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    No. 17: 2nd-Round Draft Pick Trysten Hill

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Trysten HillCowboys Camp Storylines: Trysten Hill

    After trading their first round pick for Amari Cooper last season, the Cowboys' highest pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was second-rounder Trysten Hill. The defensive tackle from Central Florida has the potential to be a great fit for Rod Marinelli's defense. Hill's development is Cowboys camp storyline No. 17.

    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    No. 16: Linebacker Jaylon Smith

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Jaylon SmithCowboys Camp Storylines: Jaylon Smith

    Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was a contributor in his second professional season, but in his third year he turned into one of the NFL's best. Camp storyline No. 16 is how Smith progresses in a contract year.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    No. 15: Kicker Brett Maher's 2nd Season

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Brett Maher's 2nd SeasonCowboys Camp Storylines: Brett Maher's 2nd Season

    At the start of training camp in 2018, there was no indication that Dan Bailey's job was on the line -- until Brett Maher showed up. After a rookie year in which he struggled with accuracy on shorter kicks, Maher's improvement is Cowboys' camp storyline No. 15.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    No. 14: New Faces at Wide Receiver

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Receiving CorpsCowboys Camp Storylines: Receiving Corps

    Pat Doney says the most improved position on the Cowboys' roster from a year ago at this time is the receiving corps. What Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup can do this season is training camp storyline No. 14.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    No. 13: Undrafted Free Agents

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Undrafted Free AgentsCowboys Camp Storylines: Undrafted Free Agents

    Every year fans want to know which undrafted free agent has the best chance to make the Cowboys' roster. Pat Doney says his top pick this year is a cornerback who was also in camp a year ago.

    (Published 38 minutes ago)

    No. 12: Pat's Biggest Training Camp Sleeper

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Pat's Biggest SleeperCowboys Camp Storylines: Pat's Biggest Sleeper

    Cowboys training camp storyline No. 12 is Pat Doney's biggest sleeper. The player is a defensive lineman who impressed coaches in the offseason.

    (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

    No. 11: Michael Gallup in Year 2

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Michael GallupCowboys Camp Storylines: Michael Gallup

    Michael Gallup's improvement is Pat Doney's Cowboys training camp storyline No. 11. With a year of the offense under his belt, plus improved weapons around him, Pat thinks Gallup could make a big jump in Year 2.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    No. 10: Randall Cobb's Arrival

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Randall CobbCowboys Camp Storylines: Randall Cobb

    The addition of receiver Randall Cobb is arguably the Cowboys' biggest roster move of the offseason. Cobb was a playmaker for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for years, and he's training camp storyline No. 10.

    (Published 39 minutes ago)

    No. 9: Kellen Moore as the Offensive Coordinator

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Kellen MooreCowboys Camp Storylines: Kellen Moore

    Kellen Moore will make the jump from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in 2019. How he transitions to calling plays this season is training camp storyline No 9.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    No. 8: Jason Garrett's Job Security

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Jason GarrettCowboys Camp Storylines: Jason Garrett

    With just two playoff wins to his name since taking over as head coach in November 2010, Jason Garrett could be coaching for his job in 2019. It's Pat Doney's No. 8 storyline for 2019.

    (Published 52 minutes ago)

    No. 7: Demarcus Lawrence Coming off Surgery

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Tank Coming Off SurgeryCowboys Camp Storylines: Tank Coming Off Surgery

    Demarcus Lawrence signed a huge contract this summer, and is coming off offseason shoulder surgery. He will likely not be able to practice at the beginning of training camp, so storyline No. 7 is how the defensive end prepares for the regular season.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    No. 6: Sean Lee's New Role

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Sean Lee's New RoleCowboys Camp Storylines: Sean Lee's New Role

    Sean Lee is back for another season, but will move to strongside linebacker to allow Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith to play middle and weakside linebacker. Lee's adjustment to his new position is camp storyline No. 6.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    No. 5: Travis Frederick's Return

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Travis Frederick's ReturnCowboys Camp Storylines: Travis Frederick's Return

    Cowboys center Travis Frederick missed all of 2018 with an autoimmune disease. If he can return to full participation in training camp, Dallas' offensive line will be even better than it was a year ago. Frederick's recovery is storyline No. 5.

    (Published 48 minutes ago)

    No. 4: Dak Prescott's Connection With Amari Cooper

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Dak to AmariCowboys Camp Storylines: Dak to Amari

    How chemistry further develops between Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper could be key to how Dallas' offense looks in 2019, and it's Cowboys camp storyline No. 4.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    No. 3: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in Year 2

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Leighton Vander EschCowboys Camp Storylines: Leighton Vander Esch

    Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch burst onto the scene in his rookie season -- how he develops is Cowboys camp storyline No. 3 in Oxnard, California.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    No. 2: Jason Witten's Return

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Jason Witten's ReturnCowboys Camp Storylines: Jason Witten's Return

    If you haven't heard, tight end Jason Witten is coming out of retirement. How the future Hall of Famer transitions from the booth back to the field is Cowboys training camp storyline No. 2.

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    No. 1: Can Dak Prescott Take the Next Step?

    Cowboys Camp Storylines: Dak Prescott's ImprovementCowboys Camp Storylines: Dak Prescott's Improvement

    Quarterback is the most important position on the football field -- and maybe even in all of sports. The top storyline heading into Cowboys training camp, according to NBC 5's Pat Doney, is how Dak Prescott performs in his fourth year under center for Dallas.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

      

