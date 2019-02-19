Tony Romo Receives Sponsor's Exemption to Play in AT&T Byron Nelson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tony Romo Receives Sponsor's Exemption to Play in AT&T Byron Nelson

    Jae S. Lee | The Dallas Morning News
    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches his tee shot on the 8th tee box during U.S. Open Local Qualifying at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has accepted a sponsor's exemption to play in the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in May.

    Romo, now an NFL analyst for CBS, will play as an amateur in the May 9-12 tournament. It's his second PGA Tour tournament following his debut in March of last year at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

    "Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson," Romo said in a tournament news release released Tuesday.

    "Following his summer successes, the timing feels perfect," said Jon Drago, tournament director, referring to Romo's victory at the America Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. "We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf."

    The Dallas Morning News reports the Nelson tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday and by CBS on the weekend, so if Romo somehow makes the cut his network colleagues would have a unique opportunity to critique his play.

    This year's tournament has secured commitments from defending champion Aaron Wise and North Texans Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.

