Tony Romo in Atlanta ahead of his first Super Bowl as an analyst on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Three seconds after he was asked what the Dallas Cowboys must do to take the next step, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo still hadn't answered.

"Umm, that's a good question," he said.

After another three seconds, Romo said, "I'll pass on that one."

Sometimes, what you don't say carries more impact than what you do say. It's clear Romo, a star broadcaster with CBS these days, didn't want to say anything that could create a controversy, so he chose to say nothing about his former team that went 10-6, won the NFC East and a playoff game, before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional game.

Romo is part of the CBS crew broadcasting Sunday's Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The entire crew held a news conference Tuesday in Atlanta, but Romo was the center of attention.

A number of fans have said on various social media platforms that Romo would be an ideal offensive coordinator, a coach who could fix an offense that ranked 22nd in the NFL in points per game (21.1) and yards per game(343.8).

It's not happening anytime soon.

"Well, they'll have to wait," Romo said with a smile. "I'm sure one day I'll coach.

"Right now, I'm happy with where I'm at. I'm enjoying it and I'm lucky to be in this position calling the Super Bowl. You know, I have three young boys at home that I want to be around them and watch them grow up."

The Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan earlier this month and have hired Jon Kitna, presumably to be the quarterbacks coach. Kellen Moore, added to the coaching staff last season, is expected to be offensive coordinator.

A source said last week, coach Jason Garrett was leaning toward having Moore call the plays.

"I honestly don't know how it will play out," Romo said. "I think it will be interesting to see what they morph into.

"In a lot of ways, I think they'll probably stay pretty similar because the head coach (Jason Garrett) is there and it's still probably going to be his verbiage, so my guess is you can only branch so far, but they'll have new wrinkles here and there."