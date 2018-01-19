Time is running out for a group of talented young ladies from Mansfield to raise the funds needed to be a part of a national step competition.

We first introduced you the Lake Ridge High School “Dynasty Step Team" back in October.

The 43 young ladies, without a doubt, demand your attention when they're on stage during their powerful step routines. For the past two years, at every local competition, they have come out on top.

But, the team's coach says they may not be able to make it to their dream competition in Daytona Beach, Florida, in March.

Mansfield Step Team Visits NBC 5

The ladies have only received about $300 in donations. They need at least $10,000 for all 43 girls to make the trip.

The ladies want the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the country. If you want to help them step up to nationals for the first time, checks may be made payable to:

Lake Ridge HS Dynasty Step Team

101 North Day Miar Road

Mansfield, TX 76063