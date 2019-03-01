Tickets for Rangers 2019 Season Are Available

Baseball season is still a month away, but Texas Rangers tickets are available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/tickets, at the Globe Life Park in Arlington First Base Box Office and by calling 972-RANGERS (972-726-4377).

Tickets for the home opener March 28 and the final series, Sept. 27-29, are not available for purchase yet.

A limited number of reserved seats, obstructed view seating and standing room only tickets for the Home Opener will be available for fans signed up for Texas Rangers emails. To sign up, go to texasrangers.com/OpeningDay.

Starting this year, print-at-home PDF tickets or parking will not be accepted. An electronic version of tickets and parking can be used on a mobile device through the MLB Ballpark app or by logging on to a My Rangers ticket account.

For more information, visit texasrangers.com.