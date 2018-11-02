Tickets for the 2018 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium went on sale Friday morning. Information and links to seatgeek.com are included below.
Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 19)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 2:00 p.m.
Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, click here.
Thursday, December 20, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 20)
Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, click here.
Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 21)
Conference 4A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 4A Division I – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 5A Division II – 7:00 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, click here.
Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 22)
Conference 5A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
Conference 6A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
Conference 6A Division I – 7:00 p.m.