Tickets for the 2018 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium went on sale Friday morning. Information and links to seatgeek.com are included below.

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 19)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, click here.

Thursday, December 20, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 20)

Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, click here.

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 21)

Conference 4A Division II – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division I – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, click here.

Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 22)

Conference 5A Division I – 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division II – 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 22, click here.