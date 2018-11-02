Tickets Available for High School Football State Championships - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tickets Available for High School Football State Championships

Published 6 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

    Tickets for the 2018 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium went on sale Friday morning. Information and links to seatgeek.com are included below.

    Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 19)
    Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 11:00 a.m.
    Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 2:00 p.m.
    Conference 2A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

    To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 19, click here.

    Thursday, December 20, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 20)
    Conference 2A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
    Conference 3A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
    Conference 3A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

    To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 20, click here.

    Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 21)
    Conference 4A Division II – 11:00 a.m.
    Conference 4A Division I – 3:00 p.m.
    Conference 5A Division II – 7:00 p.m.

    *To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 21, click here.

    Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 – $15 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 22)
    Conference 5A Division I – 11:00 a.m.
    Conference 6A Division II – 3:00 p.m.
    Conference 6A Division I – 7:00 p.m.

    *To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 22, click here.

