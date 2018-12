Highland Park's Benner Page (22) and Colby Hopkins (47) celebrate beating Shadow Creek's 27-17 to win the Class 5A Division I football state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec 22, 2018.

Sightings of Randy Allen's fedora on the sideline of AT&T Stadium are becoming, well, old hat.

For the third consecutive year, Allen led Highland Park to a Class 5A Div. I state championship, this time over Alvin Shadow Creek, 27-17, on Saturday.

The Scots, who extended their overall winning streak to 31 games, won their third straight title with a new quarterback but similar execution -- though they had to sweat out a late Shadow Creek comeback bid.

