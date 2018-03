Loyola beat Tennessee 63-62 to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 Saturday night. The team says there is one secret to their success, 98-year-old Team Chaplin Sister Jean Delores-Schmidt. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Loyola beat Tennessee 63-62 to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 Saturday night. The team says there is one secret to their success, 98-year-old Team... See More