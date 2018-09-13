"The real Michigan?"

That is what former Southern Methodist University great Eric Dickerson had to say to me when he found out his Ponies had to go to the Big House this Saturday after losing to Texas Christian University last Friday.

"We're just not there. I'll be honest. We don't have the talent to compete with the TCU's," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said on NBC Sports Radio. "We play Michigan this week. When I saw it on the schedule I was like, 'The real Michigan?' The real University of Michigan? I feel bad for our football team. They're just doing the best they can we what they have. I'll say that."

Listen to the full interview here. Dickerson talks SMU at 5:08.

The SMU-Michigan game is a 2:30 kickoff. You can see it on the Big Ten Network.