The North Texas History Behind the Name of the Super Bowl

While the Super Bowl might be happening in Minneapolis, a little piece of Super Bowl history is down here in North Texas.

Back in 1966, Clark Hunt and his siblings were playing around with Wham-O Super Balls in their Dallas home.

“Sharon and her brother Lamar Junior were bouncing them around the house,” said Clark.

Hunt said his father Lamar Hunt, founder of the American Football League and former owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, was looking for a name for a championship game between the AFL and NFL winners at the time.

It was ultimately his father’s love of college football bowl games and the super balls his kids played with that led him to create the name.

“My Dad later said, ‘I saw all of those balls bouncing all over the place, and I probably combined the term super from super balls with bowl and got the Super Bowl,’” Clark said.

However, that name wasn’t originally liked by everyone.

“Pete Rozelle who was the commissioner of the league at the time really disliked the term… he said it lacked sophistication,” Clark said.

But by Superbowl III, the name stuck.

It’s now a name that has a special meaning to the Hunt family, even after Lamar passed.

“My mom mentioned to me that around Super Bowl XXV he said, ‘You know this game is getting big. I think it’s going to become the biggest game in the country, if not in the world,’” Clark said.

And wouldn’t Lamar be surprised to see just how big the Super Bowl has become.