The North Texas History Behind the Name of the Super Bowl - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

The North Texas History Behind the Name of the Super Bowl

By Lexi Houghtaling

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The North Texas History Behind the Name of the Super Bowl

    While the Super Bowl might be happening in Minneapolis, a little piece of Super Bowl history is down here in North Texas. (Published 4 hours ago)

    While the Super Bowl might be happening in Minneapolis, a little piece of Super Bowl history is down here in North Texas.

    Back in 1966, Clark Hunt and his siblings were playing around with Wham-O Super Balls in their Dallas home.

    “Sharon and her brother Lamar Junior were bouncing them around the house,” said Clark.

    Hunt said his father Lamar Hunt, founder of the American Football League and former owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, was looking for a name for a championship game between the AFL and NFL winners at the time.

    Father of 3 Victims Lunges at Nassar

    [NATL] 'I Want That Son of a B----': Father of 3 Victims Lunges at Nassar

    Randall Margraves, the father of three young women who say they were abused by Larry Nassar, lunged at the ex-doctor during a court appearance on Friday. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted out, after telling the judge "I want that son of a b----." 

    (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

    It was ultimately his father’s love of college football bowl games and the super balls his kids played with that led him to create the name.

    “My Dad later said, ‘I saw all of those balls bouncing all over the place, and I probably combined the term super from super balls with bowl and got the Super Bowl,’” Clark said.

    However, that name wasn’t originally liked by everyone.

    “Pete Rozelle who was the commissioner of the league at the time really disliked the term… he said it lacked sophistication,” Clark said.

    But by Superbowl III, the name stuck.

    It’s now a name that has a special meaning to the Hunt family, even after Lamar passed.

    Super Bowl Goes High-Tech

    [NATL] Super Bowl Goes High-Tech

    From tracking chips in balls to in-stadium shopping apps, this year's Super Bowl will be one of the most technologically advanced ever.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

    “My mom mentioned to me that around Super Bowl XXV he said, ‘You know this game is getting big. I think it’s going to become the biggest game in the country, if not in the world,’” Clark said.

    And wouldn’t Lamar be surprised to see just how big the Super Bowl has become.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices