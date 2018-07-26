UPDATE, 2 P.M. & 5 p.m. THURSDAY -- Within an hour of word leaking that the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays had agreed on a deal that would send lefty J.A. Happ to New York, Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network tweeted that he's hearing the Chicago Cubs "are making inroads to try to land Cole Hamels from the Rangers."

There is reason to believe the veracity of this. The Cubs did send a scout to see Hamels start Monday. Also, the Cubs are among the nine teams to which Hamels can't veto a trade, which would remove a level of complication from a deal. And it should be noted the Cubs' front office, headed by Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, have a long history of deal-making with Jon Daniels. Just a week ago, the Cubs acquired long reliever Jesse Chavez from the Rangers for a Class-A lefty pitcher named Tyler Thomas.

