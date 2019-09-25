The Globe Life Park Couple

Few fans can say their love story began at Globe Life Park, but the Barr family can, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

So many people have a special connection to a sports team, but the love Nick and Mallorie Barr have for Globe Life Park is over the top.

"Our very first official date was actually at a Rangers game," Mallorie said. "Baseball has always been a big part of our relationship."

So when the time eventually came for Nick to pop the question, he decided to do it at a Rangers tailgate party.

"He got on one knee right in between the cornhole boards and the portapotty," Mallorie joked.

And a year later, it just made sense for them to get married to Globe Life Park as well.

"We had hotdogs and nachos," Nick recalled. "We could overlook the field."

This weekend their wedding venue is closing its doors.

"I hope they don't tear it down," Nick said. "That would be very upsetting."

Nick and Mallorie will be at Sunday's final home game, to make one more memory.

"It's going to be sad to see it go," Mallorie said.

