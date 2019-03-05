Texas Tech Player Surprised by Mom on Senior Night

Every college basketball season provides us with great senior night moments, and this year is no exception.

Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis was surprised by his mother, who he hadn't seen in two years, prior to his last home game Monday night.

Francis' mother, Kenia Ramirez lives in the Dominican Republic, and was able to get her visa worked out in time to travel to Lubbock.

Francis and his mother were overcome with emotion during the reunion on the court as they hugged.

His father, Bob, was also on hand. He played basketball at Boston College during the 1980s.

Francis scored 12 points -- all in the second half -- in a 70 to 51 Red Raiders win over the Texas Longhorns.

