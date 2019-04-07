Texas Tech Cancels Classes for National Title Game

Texas Tech University has canceled classes that start after 5 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday due to the Red Raiders' men's basketball team's appearance in the NCAA tournament final, the school announced in a statement Sunday.

Monday night's championship game marks Texas Tech's first chance to play for a men's basketball championship, after it beat Michigan State 61-51 Saturday night.

All academic buildings, and even the school's library, will close for entry at 6 p.m. Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the statement. Non-academic buildings will continue to function normally, unless otherwise indicated.

The statement was sent by the school's president, Lawrence Schovanec, and provost, Michael Galyean.

Saturday night, fans celebrating the Red Raiders' win in the Final Four caused damage near the campus, including flipping a car and setting several scooters on fire, according to Lubbock police.