Texas Rangers to Play Los Angeles Angels in First Game at Globe Life Field

Artist rendering of Globe Life Field, March 2019. The ballpark is scheduled to open in March 2020.

The Texas Rangers will play the Los Angeles Angels in the very first game to be played in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday March 31.

The Texas Rangers released the team's 2020 schedule on Monday, which will be the first season where the team will play in the new Globe Life Field.

The team opens the 2020 season with a four-game series in Seattle, beginning on Thursday, March 26.

The Rangers will then head back to North Texas where they will open Globe Life Field with a six-game homestand versus the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays from March 31 through April 6.

The Rangers will play at Globe Life Field 18 times in a span of 26 total games from March 31-April 29 with the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and the Seattle Mariners making appearances following that first homestand.

The Rangers will be at home on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4 against the Chicago White Sox and will close the 2020 regular season with a six-game homestand with the A’s and Mariners, September 22-27.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Rangers will play a pair of spring training games at Globe Life Field, beginning with a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, March 23. The opponent on Tuesday, March 24 has yet to be announced.

Game times for the 2020 schedule will be announced at a later date.

