ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 14: Ronald Herrera #41 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two-run homerun to Andrelton Simmons #2 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the seventh inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 14, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The following is an unedited news release from the Texas Rangers, published Nov. 20, 2017.



The Texas Rangers announced today that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Reiver Sanmartin.



Herrera, 22, has been added to Texas’ major league roster. He combined to go 8-1, 1.91 (16 ER/75.1 IP) in 14 starts at Double-A Trenton, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the Rookie League Gulf Coast Yankees in 2017. Herrera also made his major league debut, issuing two runs in 3.0 innings in two relief appearances with New York.



After opening the year on the Trenton disabled list, Herrera excelled with the Thunder, going 8-0, 1.13 over nine starts and earning Eastern League pitcher of the week honors for June 5-11. He was assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 24 but was on the disabled list from July 7-Sept. 1 with right shoulder inflammation. Overall, he had a 4.35 ERA in 2 starts at SWB and was 0-1, 4.00 in three starts on rehab assignment for the Gulf Coast Yankees.



Herrera was recalled by the Yankees from Trenton on June 14 and made his major league debut that night at Anaheim, allowing two hits and two runs in 2.0 innings to take the loss in relief vs. the Angels. He returned to Trenton the next day. He was also with the Yankees from June 26-30, working 1.0 scoreless inning in his only appearance on June 29 at the Chicago White Sox.



Originally signed by Oakland as an amateur free agent in May 2012, Herrera was traded to San Diego in May 2014 and to the Yankees in November 2015. On April 26, 2016, he pitched the first 8.0 innings of a combined no-hitter with Jonathan Holder for Trenton against New Hampshire. Herrera was 10-7 in 23 starts with Trenton in 2016 and was named the club’s pitcher of the year. He was added to New York’s 40-man roster after the 2016 season.



Sanmartin combined to go 7-2, 2.45 in 14 games/11 starts between Short Season A Spokane and Low-A Hickory in 2017, his third season in the Texas organization.



The Rangers have 31 players on their major league roster pending additions of several minor league players later today.

